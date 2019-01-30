Blast probe eyes Jolo church security lapses

THERE may be “procedural” lapses in the twin explosions that hit Sulu’s Roman Catholic cathedral in Jolo as the bombers managed to sneak the bombs inside the church and in its compound, Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana said on Tuesday.

This, as the Bureau of Immigration went on heightened alert for the possible entry of foreign terrorists, and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) directed its members in Sulu to do deep-information gathering on suspect groups.

Sunday’s twin bombings blamed on the Abu Sayyaf Group killed at least 21 people and wounded more than 90 others in the worst attacks against civilians in the province.

“Was there [a] lapse? While we were briefed that all people going inside were searched, it is possible that there may be lapses in the procedure,” said Lorenzana.

The military initially agreed with the pronouncement of Lorenzana, adding that it will reconstruct the events leading to the blasts by interviewing witnesses and gather more data so that it can revise security protocols.

“Just the mere fact that a bomb exploded inside the church means there were lapses. As to how it actually happened, we will never know, as the soldier on duty also died in the blast,” said Military Public Affairs Office chief Col. Noel Detoyato.

Four up to six men, whom the military said are members of the Ajang-ajang Group of the Abu Sayyaf, are being viewed by investigators as suspects behind the two bombings.

Meanwhile, the MILF directed its members in Sulu province to conduct deep background checks on the possible suspects and help government probers.

MILF Chairman Murad Ebrahim said he directed the MILF in Sulu “to intensify their information gathering and to cooperate and coordinate with concerned local authorities investigating the incident.”

He said the MILF has assured the government it will help gather information leading to the identification of the bombers, and will coordinate with the security sector.

“This early, the forces of terrorism, wherever they are coming from, are bent to keep us in the cycle of violence, distrust and hatred, which we want to put an end to,” Murad said, in apparent reference to earlier apprehensions that the bombers wanted to derail the promise of peace and development offered by the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), on which the first of a two-step plebiscite was held on January 21.

Intel on church attacks

Lorenzana said that before the attacks on Sunday, there were already reports as early as August 2018 that terrorists would attack churches in Jolo, Basilan and Zamboanga, with Jolo as the “most probable” target.

“Since then, the Jolo cathedral was guarded by soldiers 24 hours a day,” he said. “We will never know how the bombers got in or near the church as the soldiers guarding the main door all died,” Lorenzana said.

Other soldiers who rushed in to rescue and assist the victims of the first explosion inside the cathedral were also hit by the second explosion.

Lorenzana said the military will carry out the all-out war ordered by President Duterte against the terrorists by intensifying its operation against them, and would also involve civilians as allies.

“This all-out war will continue our operation, combat operations, intelligence operations and we can get the people to cooperate with us to finally identify these people,” he said.

The defense secretary also bared Duterte’s plans to give reward money to hasten the arrest or neutralization of the suspects.

‘Crush Abu Sayyaf’

Addressing the armed forces after he inspected the bombed Catholic church in Jolo on Monday, Duterte gave a short marching order: crush the Abu Sayyaf.

His order came as the two main Moro rebel organizations condemned as “dastardly and cowardly acts,” with the MILF directing its forces in Sulu to conduct deeper gathering of information on the bombers and to coordinate with authorities.

“I ordered you to destroy the organization. I’m ordering you now: pulpugin ninyo ang Abu Sayyaf by whatever means,” Duterte said. The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis)-linked Abu Sayyaf, has claimed responsibility for the bombings.

“Ang gawin ninyo, sabihin ninyo pagka-bobombahin mo ’yang lahat, paalisin mo iyong mga tao. Paalisin mo ’yung mga tao, ilagay mo dito kung saan ako. Ako ang maggastos ng pagkain, lahat. Tapos plantsahin ninyo ng bala [What you will do, tell me if you bomb them, relocate the residents. Remove the residents and place them in an area. I will spend on their food, everything. And then cut the Abu Sayyaf with bullets],” he said.

“Our duty is to protect the Filipino people. And second is that we have to preserve the nation. Pag nawala iyang Jolo, maski isang island diyan [if we lose Jolo, even one island there], well, we have failed in our mission to preserve the territory of the Republic of the Philippines,” he said.

The President has expressed outrage over the bombings saying that “despite the presence of rebellious groups such as the Moro National Liberation Front of Nur Misuari in Jolo, the Christians and Joloanos continue to live here in peace together.”

He said the Abu Sayyaf was a group “without ideology that declared loyalty to the evil movements of Isis,” so unlike the MNLF of Nur Misuari and the MILF both of which, he said, were waging a revolution.

Duterte earlier met with the blast victims’ relatives at Camp Teodulfo Bautista Multipurpose Hall “where he provided the victims’ families financial assistance and vowed to give justice to their loved ones,” the Malacañang information office said.

He also visited the wounded military personnel at the Camp Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital and awarded them the Order of Lapu-Lapu with Rank of Kampilan.

Stoking religious war

Murad said the bombings were meant to stoke religious animosity between peoples of different faiths. “But we will never allow them to succeed,” he said.

MNLF Chairman Yusoph H. Jikiri said the groups responsible for the bombing were likely seeking sanctuary in the hinterlands of Sulu. “It is a known fact that the hinterlands of Sulu since 1990 have been home to terrorist and lawless elements that are used to kidnapping-for-ransom and terrorism activities through the years,” he said.

Gov. Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said “first responders are still working to assist the families of the people killed in the attack, as well as the wounded. We condole with the families of the people who were killed in the attack, and will do what we can to aid the wounded.” “Human lives are irreplaceable. We also call on our people to cooperate with the authorities in the area. Let us avoid making speculations on this incident as the police conduct their investigation. Let us continue working for peace in the region. Violence should not deter us from continuing our work to establish a lasting peace in our homeland,” he said.

Davao City Mayor Sara

Duterte-Carpio said the people of Sulu should not be cowed by the bombings.

“Davao City has also its own experience of terrorism that resulted in death and destruction, but we refused to be cowed or be defeated by the devils behind it,” she said. “Dabawenyos pray that Jolo and its people will also stand and rise with dignity and strong resolve to overcome this tragedy and deliver the perpetrators to the government so that justice may be served.”

Alert on foreign terrorists

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) has ordered its personnel to be on heightened alert on the possible entry of foreign terrorists into the country following the twin bombings in Jolo.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said he has instructed immigration officers assigned in various international airports and seaports all over the country to closely monitor the entry of foreign nationals into the country.

“I have instructed our Port Operations Division to alert all its personnel and be on the lookout for suspected foreign terrorists who might attempt to enter the country,” Morente said.

Morente said suspicious foreign nationals into the country should be questioned on their real purpose in entering the country.

“Those who cannot satisfactorily explain their purpose in coming here are to be turned back and booked on the first available flight to their port of origin,” the BI chief stressed.

The decision to place all immigration officers on heightened alert came following the release of a statement by the Islamic State for Iraq and Syria claiming responsibility for Sunday’s bomb attacks.

However, police and military authorities are still looking for other possible culprits.

In light of Morente’s directive, BI Port Operations Division chief Grifton Medina said he has ordered all immigration officers conducting inspection of passengers in the ports of entry to be extra strict in performing their duties. Medina acknowledged that foreign terrorists are likely to use fake passports and visas in attempting to enter the country.

Aside from BI officers performing primary line duties, Medina also alerted and instructed members of the travel control and enforcement unit (TCEU) and border control and intelligence unit (BCIU) to be extra vigilant. TCEU personnel conduct secondary inspection of passengers with doubtful documents and travel purpose, while the BCIU is manned by intelligence personnel tasked to monitor and spot passengers acting suspiciously or exhibiting unusual behavior.

With reports from Joel R. San Juan and Recto L. Mercene