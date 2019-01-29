CCTV of Jolo church blasts shows ASG bomb maker

A SUSPECT has been identified in the twin bombings in Sulu on Sunday that has killed at least 20 people, including five soldiers, as the Philippine National Police (PNP)went on nationwide heightened alert following the deadly bombings.

In Metro Manila, National Capital Region Police Office chief Director Guillermo Eleazar put all police forces under full alert in order to ensure security in the capital in the aftermath of the explosions that struck the Catholic cathedral in Jolo, Sulu’s capital, as Sunday Mass was being held.

PNP chief Director General Oscar D. Albayalde identified a certain Kamah, a bomb maker from the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), as an initial suspect in the powerful blasts that hit the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel packed with churchgoers.

Albayalde, who was in Sulu on Monday, said Kamah, a brother of ASG leader Surakah Ingog, was seen on surveillance camera moving around the cathedral with other suspects before the twin explosions occurred.

IS claims bombing

The Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility over the attacks on Monday, saying it was carried out by two bombers. Military officials initially rejected the claim, although they said they were also looking into this assertion.

The Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command, through its spokesman Col. Gerry Besana, said the explosions were carried out by the Ajang-ajang group of the Abu Sayyaf, whose leader is ASG sub-leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan. He had been wounded by the military during an operation in Sulu late last year.

Besana said CCTV footage recovered by the military from or near the explosion site pointed to the involvement of the Ajang-ajang group, whom previous military reports had claimed was only into kidnapping.

Besana said the group could have carried out the attacks to avenge the successive deaths of its leaders in continuing military operations in Sulu against its members, the ASG and other lawless groups.

Besana said that as of Monday, the death toll from the bombings had reached 20 (not 27 as earlier reported)—five soldiers, one Coast Guard personnel and 14 civilians —while 97 people were wounded, 15 of them soldiers and two Coast Guard personnel. The rest are civilians.

Albayalde said at least 200 kilos of chemical was used in the explosions, which Besana said appeared to be ammonium nitrate with fuel based on the initial results of the ongoing investigation, and they were triggered by mobile phones.

Phone parts were initially recovered from the blast sites—one inside the cathedral and in the parking lot close to the building’s entrance, with the second bomb apparently rigged into a parked motorcycle.

A chemical bomb in attacks is rarely used by local terrorist groups operating in Mindanao, but Besana said the lesson and expertise could have been passed on to the ASG by international terrorists.

In putting the PNP under heightened alert, PNP Spokesman Senior Supt. Bernard Banac said Albayalde wanted to ensure that “no similar plans of terrorist groups will be carried out in other regions.” The alert status included intensified checkpoint operations and strict implementation of the election gun ban.

“Regional directors were given discretionary authority to raise alert conditions in their areas of responsibility as deemed necessary,” said Banac.

Duterte at ground zero

President Duterte and his top security officials on Monday visited the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

He met some of the survivors and held a security meeting with military and police officials.”We will pursue to the ends of the earth the ruthless perpetrators behind this dastardly crime until every killer is brought to justice and put behind bars. The law will give them no mercy,” the president’s office said earlier.

The bombings came nearly a week after minority Muslims in the predominantly Roman Catholic nation endorsed a new autonomous region in the southern Philippines in hopes of ending nearly five decades of a separatist rebellion that has left 150,000 people dead.

Although most Muslim areas approved the autonomy deal, voters in Sulu province, where Jolo is located, rejected it. The province is home to a rival rebel faction that’s opposed to the deal as well as smaller militant cells that are not part of any peace process.

A top Philippine government official told The Associated Press that an Abu Sayyaf commander, Hatib Sawadjaan, is one of the main suspects. At least four of Sawadjaan’s men were filmed by security cameras near the bombed area, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the investigation.

Sawadjaan is based in the jungles of Patikul town, near Jolo, and has been blamed for kidnappings for ransom and beheadings of hostages, including two Canadian men, in recent years. Sawadjaan’s faction has aired ransom-demanding videos that used Islamic State-styled black flags as backdrops.

The SITE Intelligence monitoring group said an IS communique claimed the attack was carried out by two of its suicide bombers who wore explosive belts, one detonating inside the church and the other in the parking lot. The claim could not be independently verified.

The United Nations and others denounced the attack. In a statement attributed to a spokesman, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the perpetrators to be brougrtht to justice and reiterated the UN’s support for the Philippines’s efforts to fight terrorism and to carry forward a peace process in the Muslim region.

Western governments welcomed the autonomy pact in part to ease concerns that Filipino militants could ally themselves with foreigners and turn the southern region into a breeding ground for extremists.

NBI tapped

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has been directed to help identify those responsible for the twin bombings.

In Department Order 21, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra specifically tasked the NBI through its Director Dante Gierran to “conduct an investigation and case buildup on the bombing of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu, and if evidence so warrants, to file the appropriate charges against persons found responsible” for the bombings.

Guevarra described the incident as a “mass murder and desecration of a place of worship.”

The NBI was also directed to submit progress reports on its investigation and case buildup.

NBI field operatives in Zamboanga “have already been sent to assist in the investigation, and additional law-enforcement units have been deployed to hunt and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Guevarra said.

Airport security

Airport authorities intensified security inspections. Agencies in charge of security, particularly the Office for Transportation Security (OTS), instructed their personnel to thoroughly check all passengers entering the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) to ensure that no firearms or explosives are smuggled into the facilities.

“We are on Security Level 1 though on heightened alert,” the Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) said in a statement.

The OTS, as the designated authority/administration, sets the security level for all airports within Philippine territory and for all Philippine-flagged ships. OTS Head Executive Assistant Napoleon Cuaton said all airports in Mindanao have been under heightened alert following the Jolo bombing.

With reports by Recto L. Mercene, Joel R. San Juan and AP