VAT-free petro products to fight inflation

Last updated on January 28th, 2019 at 03:00 am

THE Senate Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara, is expected to conduct early hearings to front-load plenary consideration of an awaited bill exempting petroleum products from the 12-percent value-added tax (VAT), a move seen to trigger considerable cuts in prices of basic commodities and provide relief to overtaxed consumers.

In filing the enabling legislation, Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III pressed for quick passage of Senate Bill 2163 to exempt petroleum products from VAT coverage to “help cushion the impact of the implementation of the second tranche of excise tax on fuel effective this month.” Pimentel pointed out that speedy enactment of the remedial law is one way of “easing the burden on the public.” Pimentel promptly clarified, however, that the proposed exemption will not cover the oil excise tax imposition.

“So as to retain some revenue for the government, excise tax on petroleum products shall still be imposed,” he said.

He explained that the remedial legislation was triggered by the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN)

Act impositions under Republic Act 10963 following implementation of the first tranche of excise tax on fuel in January 2018, and the second tranche this year.

Pimentel recalled that since the implementation of the TRAIN law, “fuel prices and prices of other goods and commodities have steadily risen,” noting that “while the uptick in inflation was anticipated, the sharp rise in global crude oil prices was not.”

As a result, he added, “Filipinos have had to contend with higher prices on both basic goods and transport.”

As proposed in Pimentel’s Senate Bill 2163, importation or sale of petroleum products will be included in Section 109 of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, which already exempts from VAT drugs and medicines prescribed for diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. He said the exemption had been made applicable as well on the sale by manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers of drugs and medicines prescribed for the treatment and or prevention of diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension starting January 1, 2019.

Citing earlier reports, Pimentel noted that “consumers, however, are expected to reel from the effects of the additional excise tax on fuel products as the TRAIN law imposes the second tax hike this month: another P2 per liter on diesel and gasoline, P1 per liter on kerosene and P1 for every kilogram of cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas.”

The senator added that based on earlier reports, the increments, which would become applicable by middle or end of the month, would impact pump prices by around P2 to P3 per liter.