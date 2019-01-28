Tax on imports to go if cement prices rise

Last updated on January 28th, 2019 at 02:58 am

CEMENT manufacturers were required by the government to keep their prices below P225 per bag, or else the provisional tax on imports will be lifted.

Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said the government can remove the safeguard duty on imported cement should local prices breach the price cap. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will maintain a price cap on cement to ensure there is sufficient supply while the provisional import duty is in place.

The prevailing price of cement in December of last year will be the basis for the price cap, Lopez told the BusinessMirror.

“We are asking them to use [their] December pricing. If prices generally go up, we can suspend the safeguard,” Lopez said.

In a document obtained by the BusinessMirror, prices of local cement in Metro Manila range from P220 per 40-kilogram bag to P225 per bag last December.

Holcim-Excel, Republic and Mayon were priced at P225 per bag, while Rizal and Advanced Eagle were sold at P220 per bag in Metro Manila. Prices, however, were lower in Cebu and Davao, but higher in La Union.

December per-bag prices of Apo were at P203 in Cebu and P205 in Davao; Holcim-Excel at P245 in La Union, P195 in Cebu and P220 in Davao; Republic at P235 in La Union, P185 in Cebu and P212 in Davao; Northern at P245 in La Union; and Mindanao at P165 in Cebu.

Under the DTI’s Department Administrative Order 19-02, an import duty of P210 per metric ton was imposed on cement. The protectionist measure will take effect for a period of 200 days, 15 days after the publication of the DTI order in two newspapers of general circulation.

In accordance with the implementing rules and regulations of the Safeguard Measures Act, the DTI has to make sure the imposition of a safeguard duty will not result in a shortage of the product in the domestic market.

Lopez decided to place a price cap on cement to see how supply will respond to the implementation of a safeguard duty. He said unreasonable price increases are indications of supply shortages. The DTI slapped a provisional tax on imported cement after the domestic industry supposedly got injured from the surge in imports from 2013 to 2017.

Market share of imports rose to 15 percent in 2017, from 0.02 percent in 2013, according to figures from the DTI. Further, sales of the local industry reportedly fell 12 percent, or P11.1 billion, in 2017, as manufacturers were compelled to reduce prices by almost 10 percent to compete with imports.