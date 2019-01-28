SEC admitted into global body of audit regulators

Last updated on January 28th, 2019 at 02:59 am

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been admitted as member of the International Forum of Independent Audit Regulators (Ifiar), a group established in 2006 composed of regulators from 55 countries.

The SEC said being a member of the Ifiar would give the agency an opportunity to join the Asean Audit Regulators Group composed of Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, the regional bloc’s largest economies.

SEC Commissioner Antonieta F. Ibe said the country’s entry to the Ifiar is a testament of the work carried out by the agency over the years and a recognition of the developments that have been made in audit oversight in the Philippines.

“We look forward to contributing to the wider Ifiar membership, as well as learning from the experiences of independent audit regulators from around the world. We are one with Ifiar’s mission to serve the public interest, including investors, by enhancing audit oversight globally and to proactively influence audit matters worldwide, and to shape the future of international dialogue on audit quality and regulatory oversight,” she said in a statement.

Ifiar membership represents Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Oceania and Europe.

“The addition of the Philippine SEC to the Ifiar membership is a statement to Ifiar’s position as a leading international organization on audit quality matters. Ifiar continues to work with its members and prospective members to enhance independent audit oversight globally, and we look forward to working with the team at the Philippine SEC,” Ifiar Chairman Brian Hunt said.

Ifiar provides a platform for members to exchange information about the audit environment and practical experiences and insights from their inspections of audit firms, enforcement practices, engagement with audit committees, audit quality indicator programs, firm culture reviews and the overall audit market.

The group is the only forum for coordinated, sustained dialogue with the largest global network audit firms, international standard setters, audit committees, institutional investors and other international organizations that have an interest in audit quality.