PHL bags 45 medals at 2019 Asia Sudoku Championship

Last updated on January 28th, 2019 at 03:59 pm

The Philippines won 45 medals to place third overall as China topped the 2019 Asia Sudoku Championship (ASC) held from Jan. 25 to 28 in Clark, Pampanga.

A total of 121 contestants from six countries joined the sudoku competition including 29-year-old Kota Morinishi from Japan, the current and four-time World Sudoku Championship gold medalist, according to ASC organizer Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philippines (MTG).

China emerged first overall with 46 medals consisting of 16 gold, 13 silver and 17 bronze followed by India with 4 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

The Philippines finished third with 45 medals consisting of 2 gold, 14 silver and 29 bronze medals.

Japan took home 2 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze medals while South Korea grabbed 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals and Thailand won 2 silver medals.

“We congratulate all the winners for their outstanding performance,” said Dr. Isidro Aguilar, MTG president.

Winning gold medals in the Over 15 category are Japan’s Kota Morinishi and Ken Endo, South Korea’s Seungjae Kwak and India’s Rohan Rao. Filipino contestants Vicente Ralphael Chan and Alec Pius Machacon were awarded gold medals as special prize, winning as part of the Philippines-Thailand Friendship Team.

China won the gold medals in the Under 15, Under 12, Under 10 and Under 8 divisions through contestants Zhu Songyu, Ma Jiyun, Li Run, Xu Leyi. Hu Qianyu, Zhang Jialingxue, Zou Xiaoyu and Chang Enkai.

Bagging silver medals for the Philippines are Candice Renee Solidarios, Kaye Janelle Yao, J Iah Sargado, Marc Kendrick Lim, Janelle Aleisonne Navarro, Phylline Cristel Calubayan, Red Robles, Matthew Kenzie Rasines, Princess Ashley Anzures, Matt Ezekiel Baston and Jean Kathleen Samonte.

The bronze medalists from the Philippines are Ralph Joshua Sarrosa, Vicente Raphael Chan, Alec Pius Machacon, Kirsten Dominique Chan, Eiane Erwhel Santos, Bernadette Concepcion, Daphnee Buo, Billy Joe Nicolas, Fa Shailyn Saladaga, Empress Jayrielle Umipig, J Irah Sargado, Margaret Ellyse Dela Cruz, Hanne Margaret Tongcua, Ehrell Dane Alfonso, IO Aristotle Nikolai Calica, Reysheil Anne Doromal, Alessandra Holaysan, Kyla Andrea Adlaon, Rayner Gabrielle Alcantara, Angela Mae Gabriel, Kristine Joy Gabata, Gwen Kathleen Roco, Rheizal Salvador, Hailey Leanne Chu and Princess Bhella Fernandez.

In the team contest, India emerged as champion in the Over 15 category followed by Japan as first runner-up and the Philippines, composed of Chan, Sarrosa, Solidarios and Yao, as second runner-up.

In the Under 15/Under 12 category, China won as champion and second runner-up while the Philippines, composed of Anzures, Rasines, Lim and Samonte, emerged as first runner-up. China won the three places in the Under 8/Under 10 division.

“This is the first time that the Asia Sudoku Championship was held in the country and we thank everyone for their support,” said MTG officer Dr. Simon Chua. The 2018 ASC was held in Jeju Island, South Korea.

The winners were awarded by Dr. Aguilar, MTG’s Myrna Agtarap, Executive Director Lilia Habacon of the Philippine Science High School System (PSHSS), Dr. Roger Nuqui, SHARP Calculators marketing assistant Jervin Abad and Mabalacat City Coun. Dwight Morales at a ceremony held at SM City Clark.

The 2019 Asia Sudoku Championship was organized by MTG under the supervision of the World Puzzle Federation (WPF) and in cooperation with SM City Clark and SHARP Calculators.