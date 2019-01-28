‘Inflation to change dynamics of local spending’

Last updated on January 28th, 2019 at 03:04 am

GROWTH will be better this year, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said, as inflation will likely change the dynamics of local spending in the country.

Guinigundo told reporters that the BSP sees the Philippines’s growth story to be better this year, a few days following the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) announcement that growth slowed down to 6.2 percent for 2018.

“We managed to grow by 6.2 percent [for 2018]. I think 2019 will be a better year because inflation is expected at 3.2 percent for 2019 and 3 percent for 2020. In that case, we expect some sort of expenditure to improve, better than what it was in 2018,” Guinigundo said.

“Now that inflation is down, now that inflation is won, we should be able to see some improvements; better, more significant improvements in consumption. The same with investments. Investments can be discouraged by high inflation,” he added.

It was in 2018 when economic managers in the country scoured to pull the growth of consumer prices back to a more normalized level. From their target range of 2 to 4 percent for the year, inflation shot up to a peak of 6.7 percent in September and October this year, prompting officials to deploy several measures to ease inflation. Among these measures include a total of 175-basis-point hike from the BSP for the duration of 2018.

In December, the PSA reported a sharp deceleration of inflation to 5.1 percent. Pushing the average 2018 price growth to 5.2 percent.

Guinigundo also said that the Philippines is likely to buck the trend to perform better in terms of growth this year, despite a more dismal growth outlook for 2019.

The more dismal growth outlook for 2019 stems mainly from escalating trade wars between the two economic powerhouses US and China—a row that is expected to push the growth of several economies, both emerging and advanced ones, downward for the year.

But Guinigundo said the Philippines’s story will be different for 2019, as international affairs only make up a small portion of the overall growth numbers of the country.

“For other countries, their reliance on foreign trade is much larger. Our domestic demand is more important in defining economic growth. Consumption expenditure is 70 percent of the total GDP,” he said.

“I think while the global economy would be more challenging in 2019, the fact that our domestic demand remains strong and resilient, we should be able to withstand the headwinds in 2019,” Guinigundo said.

Earlier this month, the BSP published the details of the latest Monetary Board decision to keep its interest rates unchanged. The highlights of the meeting showed that the country’s economic growth —which was found to be easing in recent quarters—played a major role in the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’s (BSP) latest decision to halt its tightening cycle.

Local economists have argued that for 2019, the monetary policy path is likely to shift to a more accomodative stance to support growth number—in stark contrast to the aggressive bouts of back-to-back rate hikes just last year.

The analysts, however, are not in consensus on how accomodative the BSP will be this year —with forecast ranging from just a few cuts in the banks’ reserve requirement ratio to actual cuts in the main interest rate in as early as the first half of the year.

BSP’s Guinigundo said that after their strong moves in 2018, and with inflation still at 5.1 percent, their next move will still likely be very carefully calibrated so as not to confuse markets about BSP’s objectives.

“Spare the market,” he said.