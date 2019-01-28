Falken Philippines launches 3 new global tires

Last updated on January 28th, 2019 at 01:47 pm

JM Far East Inc., also known as Falken Philippines, which is the exclusive distributor of Falken Tires in the country, has revealed the newest range of Falken high-performance and all-terrain tires, namely the WildPeak M/T 01,WildPeak A/T 3W and Azenis FK510-SUV, recently at the Clark Marriott Hotel in Clark, Pampanga. The event was attended by Falken executives from Japan and the Philippines, as well as Falken dealers and members of the motoring media.

After the product launch and presentation, the guests were taken to Sacobia River and Natural Hot Springs for an Off-Road Ultimate Experience with the new tires, which were mounted on 13 4×4 vehicles.

Falken 4×4 Experience at Sacobia River (click for 360° view)

Falken is known as a leader in high-performance tire technology for cars, trucks and SUVs all over the world. The company’s products were first launched in its native country of Japan in 1983. It started as a Sumitomo Rubber Industries brand, which was widely known for its innovative design, precision engineering and manufacturing quality for more than 100 years. During its inception, Falken was created as the flagship high-performance radial tire brand. Three decades later, Falken has become a popular, stand-alone brand that focuses on high-performance products while utilizing professional motorsports to further develop and improve its products globally.

WildPeak A/T 3W mounted on 4×4 truck

After ending their joint-venture partnership with Goodyear Tires USA by the end of 2015, Sumitomo Tire and Rubber Co. has pivoted its approached to the market through making Falken Tires as its strategic global brand by turning the brand to an original equipment supplier to major international automotive manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, VW, Nissan, Subaru, and other known European car brands.

Setting the need for continuous technological advancements as a priority, Sumitomo developed a superior ‘4D Nano Design’, which is their cutting-edge proprietary simulation technology that supports the development of new materials for high-quality, high-performance tires such as the Falken. Utilizing the K Computer, one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, 4D Nano Design combines ‘Investigation’, ‘Prediction’, ‘Production’ and ‘Extraction’ technologies to unlock the performance of new materials at the Nano scale, allowing the extraction of the maximum and even hidden potential of each material.

WildPeak A/T 3W mounted on 4×4 truck

Sumitomo’s proprietary ‘Advanced 4D Nano Design’ new materials development technology was selected for the prestigious ‘Tyre Technology of the Year’ award at the ‘Tyre Technology Expo 2017’ which was held in Hanover, Germany.

In his welcome remarks, JM Far East President and CEO Winston Manabat said, “We are very excited to bring the Falken Tires in the country and we’re confident that the Filipinos will positively respond to these three new global products that are fit for our roads. Our Falken partners in Japan have been very supportive to JM Far East as well as to our tire customer and after-sales centers nationwide.”

Manabat added, “We believe that the Filipinos deserve excellent quality tire products for their vehicles and we are very proud to be given this opportunity to offer our countrymen the technology, safety, and performance of Falken tires.”