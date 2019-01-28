Ex-Hanjin welders casualty of US ban on PHL work visas

Last updated on January 28th, 2019 at 02:56 am

FILIPINO welders rendered jobless with the closure of Hanjin Shipyard in Zambales and who were about to be deployed by the Department of Labor and Employment to the United States were unable to proceed following the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) ban on H2A and H2B visa.

Included in the ban are Filipino students performing on-the-job-training (OJT) at major US hotels.

Citing industry sources, recruitment and migration consultant Emmanuel Geslani said highly skilled Filipino welders from Hanjin Shipyards, numbering in the hundreds, were laid off due to the shipyard’s declaring bankruptcy.

“These Filipino welders were already recruited for a pipeline project in Houston, Texas, by one of the largest oil companies in the world but because of the ban on H2B visas, they were not allowed to go to the US,” Geslani said.

Geslani said the high-paying jobs may instead go to India.

“These are highly experienced welders, but the closure of business at Hanjin had forced them to look for other overseas destinations,” he noted. The ban announced last week effectively closes the door for the welders, including many graduating college students from top tourism, culinary and hotel management colleges and universities in the Philippines, he said. He added these students are top candidates to undergo OJT training in many hotels in the US mainland.

He said the decision of the Department of Homeland Security was prompted by the Philippines labor attaché in the US

“who wrote a letter to the DHS questioning the allowances, living quarters and work conditions of the OJT students.”

The DHS has stopped issuing the visa while looking into allegations of slave-like conditions.

The labor consultant said the Filipino OJT students do not pass through the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) and are given by the US Embassy a different visa unlike the H2B visa for workers who have to present work contracts for their Overseas Employment Certificates.

Meanwhile, he said Filipino workers will still be allowed to enter Guam where there is a massive construction boom by the US Armed Forces in preparation of the transfer of 30,000 troops and their families from Okinawa.

The construction entails new roads, buildings, barracks, a larger base hospital, and new runways at Andersen Air Force Base, where some Filipino construction workers can fit in. The H2B visas have been the ticket to bringing in hundreds of workers from the Philippines for construction jobs and for certain workers in the health-care field to Guam. H2A visas are for agricultural workers.

As of 2017, total deployment of Filipino workers to the US base in Guam was 1,902, according to Geslani. Geslani noted that the propensity of Filipinos to “overstay” with their H2B visas in Guam is one of the main reasons the DHS recommended the ban.

“Many of them do not return to the Philippines when the time for them to return expires and they end up as tago-ng-tago [always hiding] workers in the USA.”