‘Charge Marilao mayoral bet with illegal possession of explosives’

Last updated on January 28th, 2019 at 02:59 am

CONCERNED citizens in Marilao, Bulacan, have asked the police to ensure that detained mayoral candidate Andre Santos, who was arrested in a 20-hour standoff in December last year, be charged with “illegal possession of explosives.”

Santos is detained at the provincial jail in Malolos City for illegal possession of explosive and illegal possession of firearms.

There were reports that the camp of Santos was allegedly trying to downgrade his case to a mere illegal possession of firearms, which is a bailable offense; unlike an illegal possession of explosive, which is nonbaliable.

In detention, Santos was allegedly being given “VIP treatment,” such as being allowed to attend a church service during his birthday last January 6, free use of smartphone and Internet, using a portion of the office of a police officer as his detention cell, among others.

Santos was arrested on December 7, 2018, for a 10-million qualified theft case filed against him by Manila-based businessmen.

Following a 20-hour standoff that began on the night of December 6, the cops seized Santos at around 4 p.m. the next day, and two guns and a grenade were recovered from him.

In a report, Santos had been posting videos of standoff on Facebook starting the morning of December 7. The video shows him holding a gun and a grenade as he emotionally spoke about Marilao’s “problems”.

The qualified theft complaint against Santos was filed by the son of gaming consultant Charlie “Atong” Ang, his brother-in-law and a casino partner in Parañaque City.

The warrant of arrest against Santos was issued by Judge Aida Estrella Macapagal Fojas of Parañaque Regional Trial Court Branch 195.