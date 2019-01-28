7 senatorial aspirants bare views, plans on issues at CNN PHL forum

Last updated on January 28th, 2019 at 03:16 am

(UPDATED) SEVEN more senatorial aspirants laid bare their views and plans on Sunday at the CNN Philippines’ Second Senatorial Forum.

They were former Interior Secretaries Rafael Alunan and Mar Roxas II, former presidential spokesman Harry Roque, former Bangsamoro Transition Committee (BTC) member Samira Gutoc, former Quezon Rep. Erin Tañada, former party-list Rep. Neri Colmenares, and former solicitor general Florin Hilbay.

They fielded questions on how they plan to attack, among others, pressing problems like inflation and high prices along with low wages, the drug problem, the Mindanao peace, and air traffic congestion and the horrendous road traffic crisis.

TRAIN problem

Gutoc said the government should address the “draconian” impact of its economic policies by ensuring there would be enough safeguards to cushion their impact on the poor.

Tañada agreed with Gutoc and that this was what remains lacking on the government’s implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act, particularly its excise tax which he blamed for the surge in inflation last year.

Inflation rate soared beyond government targets last year reaching to a high of 6.7 percent on Oct. before tapering to 6 percent the following month.

Roxas and Colmenares are both pushing for the repeal of the TRAIN provision imposing excise taxes on fuel products.

“Where in the world could you see a country which taxes all inflationary products like electricity, water, and fuel? If you increase taxes on these, the prices in everything would go up,” Colmenares said.

For his part, Roxas said his legislative priority, if elected, would be to junk the excise tax for fuel from TRAIN 1 to stop its “domino effect” in raising the prices of basic goods and services.

Tañada criticized the government for its slow implementation of its cash aid for the affected poor and public utility vehicle drivers.

“Until now these safety nets are still not in place so the people are still struggling,” Tañada said.

Hilbay also tagged TRAIN 1 as the culprit for the sudden rise in the cost of living together with government’s failure to control the prices in rice, one of the prime local commodities.

Rice connection

Colmenares said the rice prices remain high due to lack of government support for farmers.

He pushed for additional budget and assistance to local farmers as well as going after the rice cartel.

Roxas agreed with Colmenares, saying the government can still play a big role to boost the harvest yield of local rice farmers by providing them certified seeds, affordable loans, and proper post harvest facilities.

“The average [rice] harvest in the Philippines is 4 tons per hectare. This can be raised to 6 to 8 per hectare… this is already being done in Negros Occidental,” Roxas said.

Roque shared the same sentiment as Colmenares on the market tampering, but instead put the blame on the alleged corruption at the National Food Authority (NFA) as the trigger for its insufficient supply of affordable rice supplies last year.

He also took a different approach to Colmenare’s position on focusing too much on local farmers, saying he is in favor of the Rice Tarrification bill, which will liberalize the importation of rice.

“If we lack the supply, I see nothing wrong in importing rice,” Roque said.

‘Yes’ or ‘no’ questions

In the “Yes” or “No” questions, Alunan stood out for being the only one who supports reimposing the death penalty for drug-related crimes.

In another part of the forum, when asked about how he proposed solving the drug problem, Alunan recalled a warning he got way back in 1995, when he was Interior secretary, from the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) that the Philippines might go the way of narco states like Colombia if it did not deal with the drug problem more decisively.

Alunan, along with Roque, were the only ones who opposed the notion of Congress compelling President Duterte to lay bare his medical records to the public.

The two men also replied “no” to the question of whether or not the Philippine media is under threat.

Meanwhile, Colmenares was the only one who said “no” to the question of whether or not they thought the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) would bring sustained peace and development to Mindanao.

National minimum wage

Several of the senatorial wannabes supported having a national minimum wage instead of the current approach to having regional wage boards set different rates across various regions.

Colmenares said the region-based scheme makes no sense since the prices of basic goods and services in the provinces are the same as those in Metro Manila, which has the highest minimum wage nationwide.

In fact, he pointed out the cost of living in some provinces are even higher in some provinces.

If given a chance to become a senator, he said he will re-file his bill to implement a P750 wage hike nationwide, which employers oppose.

Tañada said having a national minimum wage would, in fact, even help resolve the congestion in Metro Manila and some of the most progressive regions. His argument: if their wages are good where they are, the workers will not go all the way to Metro Manila and add to the traffic and shelter problems.

Tañada and Colmenares noted that the Duterte government should focus on improving mass transport means, among others.

“I agree that there is a need for mass transport but the government authorities concerned should also act decisively to decongest Edsa (Epifanio de los Santor Avenue) and improve bus service,” Tañada told the CNN Philippines forum.

Colmenares and Gutoc shared Tañada’s stand that the solution lies in mass public transport, including improving bus service even as he added the government must also promote growth in the countryside as an option for decongesting the metropolis.

Labor laws

Asked how government can protect workers and ensure they are not denied work opportunities, senatorial aspirant Harry Roque said he believes Filipinos are keen to get employed to earn a living “but are there enough jobs for them?”

“What jobs are available and how many are needed?” Roque asked, suggesting the need for an inventory, even as he stressed “it is also important to enforce labor laws.”

Meanwhile, Hilbay, Roxas, and Alunan were all skeptical on government pronouncements there is still a need to allow more foreigners in the country for the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO), construction, and mining industry.

Except for POGO, which targets Chinese market, Alunan said he sees no other industry, where the need for foreigners is needed.

Roxas expressed his opposition to the continued foreign-driven POGO in the country as well as Chinese projects with provisions requiring that a portion of its labor needs should be Chinese.

Air traffic

On the issue of air traffic congestion, Colmenares reported they investigated the complaints “in line with air passenger rights” when he was a congressman, and came up with a proposal to impose a stiff fine of P10,000 per affected passenger. They then learned later, however, that a good part of the delays in flights was related to the severe runway congestion.

At the same time, he suggested that government authorities concerned seriously consider relocating the airport outside Metro Manila “but the government must provide transport to air passengers.

Tañada for his part, stresssed that what is need is political will. Tañada suggested that “instead of drawing plans for Clark Airport in Pampanga, the Duterte administration should “just do it.”

Gutoc said alternative airports like the existing facility at Subic must also be considered.

Telco and data privacy

The senatorial aspirants where unanimous in allowing a third telecommunication firm to enter the local market to improve and bring down prices of communication services.

However, Alunan, Roxas, and Roque said the government should review if the opportunity should still be maintained by Mislatel Consortium.

The three senatorial aspirants said they would leave it to the government to decide if Mislatel is still compliant with the provision of its franchise to operate.

To note, Senator Franklin Drilon said last week the franchise granted to Mislatel should be deemed void after it failed to operate as required within the year it was granted it.

Lastly, the senatorial candidates were also asked on their position on data privacy.

Colmenares and Roque maintained the government should not be selective in enforcing data privacy policies.

Colmanares accused the government of being lax in enforcing data privacy of its critics, such as in the case of the reported profiling of the members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT), but strict if it concerns members of the executive or legislative branch of the government.

As for Roque, he noted authorities should look into the data privacy protocols of government agencies, especially after the reported date breach in the Commission on Election (Comelec) and Department Foreign Affairs (DFA).

He also said the government should provide incentives to firms that would services to secure public data to encourage more companies to offer the same services.

With a report by Butch Fernandez