27 killed, including 5 soldiers, in twin blasts at Jolo cathedral

Last updated on January 27th, 2019 at 03:12 pm

AT least 27 people were killed while 44 others were wounded after two successive explosions rocked the Jolo cathedral in Sulu on Sunday.

Five of the dead were Army personnel who were responding to the first blast, said Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, spokesman of the Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command.

Defense, military and police officials quickly condemned the twin bombings which came just days after the first phase of the plebiscite for the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), wherein Sulu was the only province that registered a “no”—meaning, it wanted to be excluded from the coverage of the BOL.

Besana and police officials said the first explosion happened inside the Roman Catholic cathedral located at Barangay Walled City, Jolo at past 8 a.m. and was immediately followed by another blast at the entrance of the cathedral.

As a result, five Army personnel were killed along with 22 civilians. At least 44 others, including 15 soldiers were also wounded.

Officials did not discount the possibility that the number of casualties could still rise.

The explosions that were believed to have been caused by homemade bombs occurred just as the cathedral was to hold its second mass for the day.

No word on culprits

Investigators refused to identify the groups behind the twin bombings as well as the bombs that were used as investigation is continuing.

“We strongly condemn the bombing at the Jolo Cathedral in Brgy Walled City, Jolo, Sulu today at 8:15am today just before the start of the holy mass that killed and wounded soldiers and civilians,” said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

“I have directed our troops to heighten their alert level, secure all places of worships and public places at once, and initiate pro-active security measures to thwart hostile plans,” he added.

Lorenzana said the government will use the full force of the law to bring “to justice the perpetrators behind this incident.”

Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde ordered the conduct of a thorough investigation on the twin bombings and the immediate identification and arrest of the suspects.

“We extend our sympathy to the families of the victims and we will ensure that all possible assistance to the families will be given.

“We assure the bereaved family and their relatives that we will ensure that justice wil be served in the soonest time possible,” Albayalde also said in a statement.