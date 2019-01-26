Honeywell interested in upgrading Philippine tech infrastructure

Honeywell Philippines International Inc., a subsidiary of American aerospace and technology infrastructure provider Honeywell, recently expressed bullishness on the country’s economy and expressed interest in the government’s technology and infrastructure development projects.

Jeffrey Estrella, president of Honeywell Philippines International Inc., told the media that the company is interested to join in the “Build, Build, Build” program of the government. Moreover, he said the company has cutting-edge technologies that can catapult the country into a major technology center in the Asean region.

“We provide leading-edge technologies and solutions that meet the diverse demands of Philippines’s market, from oil and gas to buildings or aerospace. Our technologies and solutions, such as integrated avionics systems for aircraft, process controls and technologies for refineries, integrated warehouse management systems and building automation have been supporting the Philippines in its development of a smarter country,” Estrella said.

Estrella added Honeywell is interested in joining the property development sector, particularly in the construction of buildings, as it is capable of providing state-of-the-art technologies for skyscrapers. He said Honeywell prime product for connectivity is its Internet of Things (IoT).

“It creates products, software and technologies found in more than 150 million homes and 10 million buildings worldwide,” he said.

For 2019, Estrella said the company is bullish that it can post at least double to triple growth of the gross domestic product. Since aerospace is a core business of Honeywell, Estrella said the acquisition of new aircraft by local airlines boosted revenue growth of the company.

Moreover, he said the defense modernization program of the government is a potential growth driver for the company as it has the supply of new technologies to the new hardware of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Honeywell aerospace products and services can be found on virtually every commercial, defense and aerospace aircraft; and its turbochargers are used by nearly every automaker and truck manufacturer around the world.

The aerospace business unit develops innovative solutions that make possible more fuel-efficient airplanes, more direct and on-time flights, safer flying and safer runway traffic. They also enable advanced aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity services, logistics and more.

Honeywell Hometown Solutions is active in promoting increased awareness on the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as well as the exciting career opportunities it creates for Filipino students. Other initiatives include efforts focused on humanitarian relief, habitat, conservation, family safety and security.