Cautious Boracay task force eyes ‘close-out’ dates for cruise trips

THE Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) is proposing to prohibit cruise ships from traveling to the resort island during major Philippine holidays, in an effort to stick to recommended carrying capacity numbers.

Environment Undersecretary for Attached Agencies Sherwin S. Rigor told the BusinessMirror that during a recent meeting of the task force, one of the measures discussed was “a close-out schedule, such that during Philippine holidays, no cruise ships will be allowed to dock.”

A separate source who attended the meeting confirmed this proposal, adding that among the close-out periods mulled are: January 29-February 12, 2019 (Chinese New Year); April 16-23, 2019 (Holy Week); April-May 2019 (Summer); October 26-November 8, 2019 (All Saints’ Day/All Souls’ Day); and December 20, 2019-January 5, 2020 (Christmas).

A study commissioned last year by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources indicated that Boracay, considered by many foreign travel publications as among the best islands in the world, can only support 19,125 tourists at any given time.

“There will be a scheduling [of cruise trips]; but for now the travel of cruise ships are held in abeyance. There will be decisions made how many passengers will be allowed to disembark from the ship,” said Rigor, adding that, “even if the ship has a 4,000 passenger capacity, not all of them will disembark. Limiting the tourists to the island will be part of the guidelines. If you’re just going on an island tour, that’s fine.”

Those who attended said meeting were cruise ship agents, shore excursion representatives, as well as Boracay Island stakeholders.

During said meeting, the source said tourism officials averred, “average arrivals in Boracay by all transportation methods since it reopened has been [plus or minus] 4,500 per day. There was a peak of 7,000 arrivals on the day Genting Cruises’ MS World Dream cruise ship arrived in Boracay last December.” The tourism officials stressed that at no time did the carrying capacity of 19,125 tourists was exceeded.

The BIATF is also considering to direct large cruise ships to urban ports while expedition ships, which usually carry not more than 200 passengers, could dock in Boracay, Camiguin and Palawan. Alternative cruise destinations include Subic, Bataan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Bohol (Tagbilaran Port) and Bacolod, according to the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) presentation during the meeting.

For his part, Rigor said the DENR will be installing pontoons in two stations and at island-hopping destinations to ease the embarkation and disembarkation of cruise passengers. “One pontoon will be brought shipside…. Island-hopping tourist will start offshore from the pontoons. Another will be positioned at Station 3 for disembarkation of passengers to the main beach. The tender boats will not approach the shore,” said a separate source. “Other cruise tourists who will tour other areas of Boracay will use the Cagban port,” the source added.

Rigor stressed, “What’s important is that many hotels and tour operators handling island-hopping activities, will benefit from the new guidelines. The cruise passengers no longer have to go to the island directly just to avail of these tours.”

He added, the agency will also be identifying “alternative anchor sites.” There were no discussions on the pollution caused by cruise ships during the meeting, he noted.

The Boracay Cruise Ship Assessment Team, chaired by the DOT, will have as its members officials from the DENR, Department of the Interior and Local Government, local and provincial governments, the Philippine Ports Authority, and the private sector (e.g., Tourism Congress of the Philippines and Boracay Foundation Inc.).

As per the DOT presentation, the agency will publish a travel guide for day trips for cruise tourists. “All cruise tourists will be guided by local guides or will be on local tour excursions,” according to the source present at the meeting.

DOT Undersecretary for Tourism Regulation Coordination and Resource Generation Arturo P. Boncato Jr., who chairs the cruise ship assessment team, said the guidelines on cruises to Boracay will be issued “very soon.” According to the Clean Cruising web site, there were some 26 cruise tours scheduled from January to October this year, which included Boracay on their itineraries.