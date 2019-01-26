Subic cheers ship arrivals, sees ‘phenomenal’ growth

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT—Workers cheered and waved flags, dancers sashayed in ethnic costumes, while a marching band struck up an upbeat tune as the cruise ship World Dream moored along the concrete landing of the Alava Wharf here one morning recently.

The cacophony of music and drum beats and laughter at the quayside carried far into the Waterfront Road, where vendors and drivers waited expectantly in their souvenir booths and tourist buses for the disembarking passengers.

A young Chinese tourist from the cruise ship World Dream gets welcome lei upon arrival at the Alava Wharf in the Subic Bay Freeport recently.

This festive scene is expected to be replicated many times over this year, as the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) ups the ante for its cruise ship tourism program, which is expected to catalyze inclusive growth in nearby areas in Central Luzon.

Chairman and Administrator Wilma T. Eisma, who was among those who welcomed the mostly Chinese passengers, said this premier free port expects to cement its reputation further as the newest cruise ship destination and top anchor tourist attraction in the country today.

“Right now we’re experiencing a phenomenal influx of cruise ships, and this is really a strong start for Subic, which recorded 17 arrivals last year,” Eisma said.

“We are very happy that our cruise ship program is really picking up, and this is just the start. By next month we hope to see more cruise ships coming in and some of them would be staying here in Subic overnight,” she added.

The cruise ship World Dream, flagship of the Chinese premium brand Dream Cruises owned by Genting Hong Kong, arrived here twice last year, when Subic started receiving regular cruise ship calls under Eisma’s cruise tourism program.

SBMA employees cheer the arrival of the cruise ship World Dream, which docked for the third time this year at the Alava Wharf in the Subic Bay Freeport recently.

The ship is set to be back here on January 30, while another Subic regular—the Italian-flagged Costa Atlantica owned by Costa Crociere—has booked arrivals for January 15 and 29.

Costa Atlantica has been here 14 times last year, encouraging the SBMA and the Subic community to develop a new tourism niche.

According to SBMA Tourism Department Manager Jem Camba, an average of 3,000 tourists disembark in Subic from each visiting cruise ship and then go on tours of various attractions in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, Olongapo City, Clark Freeport Zone, and the nearby provinces of Zambales and Bataan.

Among the favorite destinations of cruise ship passengers are the nature theme parks in Subic and historical places in Bataan and Pampanga, she said.

Last year the Central Luzon Regional Development Council cited the SBMA for developing Subic into a premier cruise ship destination in the country and noted that cruise ship arrivals in Subic had generated more than P85 million worth of economic activity in the first eight months alone.

Chairman Eisma said she expects a better record this year because of Executive Order (EO) 72 signed by President Duterte last December.

Calling it a “game-changer for Subic and Region 3,” Eisma said EO 72 is expected to bring in more visitors because it eased the entry of foreign nationals via the Subic sea ports and extended them a visa-free stay of 14 days similar to those entering though the Subic airport.

“This arrangement is less complicated, and thus, we foresee that the resulting ease of travel would make Subic Bay an even bigger tourist magnet and anchor destination in Central Luzon,” she added.

Eisma also said the new measure would encourage the development of more tourism establishments in nearby parts of Region 3, which could make use of Subic as anchor destination and gateway.

“The EO, as well as all the support measures we get from the national government, dovetails with our strategy to develop Subic into an anchor destination that will help catalyze inclusive growth in the region,” the SBMA chief noted.

“Subic and its neighboring areas are now coming up with curated experiences that they can commonly sell to tourists, specifically cruise ship passengers, so this way they can complement each other’s strong points,” Eisma added.