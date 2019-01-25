Suzuki PHL rolls out all-new Ertiga

Suzuki Philippines (SPH) rolled out its best-selling seven-seater MPV—the all-new Ertiga, at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City on Wednesday. Gracing the launch were (from left) SPH President Hiroshi Suzuki, SPH General Manager for Automobile Keiichi Suzuki, Suzuki Ertiga chief engineer Satoshi Kasahara, and SPH Managing Director and Treasurer Norminio Mojica.

The all-new Ertiga bears an improved design of combined strength and fresher look in a compact body. The interior has a new layout, which is further highlighted with wooden trims for added elegance. 

Another notable upgrade and exclusive to the top spec model is the tablet-like 10-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Bluetooth connectivity functions.

The storage bay now has 40 liters of space compared to the previous model’s capacity and an improved 50:50 split luggage board.

Ertiga’s power train is a new 1.5-liter KB15 petrol engine, which generates 103 hp at 6,000 rpm and 138 N-m of maximum torque at 4,400 rpm. 

It is paired to a four-speed automatic transmission exclusive to the GL and GLX models.

The five-speed manual gearbox option is available for the GA and GL models with higher output compared to its predecessor.

The all-new Ertiga is priced at P728,000 for the GA model, P848,000 for the GL MT version, P888,000 for the GL AT model and P978,000 for the top-of-line GLX.

