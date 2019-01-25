Suzuki PHL rolls out all-new Ertiga

SUZUKI Philippines (SPH) rolled out on Wednesday its best-selling seven-seater MPV—the all-new Ertiga, at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in

Pasay City.

The all-new Ertiga bears an improved design of combined strength and fresher look in a compact body. The interior has a new layout, which is further highlighted with wooden trims for added elegance.

Another notable upgrade and exclusive to the top spec model is the tablet-like 10-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Bluetooth connectivity functions.

The storage bay now has 40 liters of space compared to the previous model’s capacity and an improved 50:50 split luggage board.

Ertiga’s power train is a new 1.5-liter KB15 petrol engine, which generates 103 hp at 6,000 rpm and 138 N-m of maximum torque at 4,400 rpm.

It is paired to a four-speed automatic transmission exclusive to the GL and GLX models.

The five-speed manual gearbox option is available for the GA and GL models with higher output compared to its predecessor.

The all-new Ertiga is priced at P728,000 for the GA model, P848,000 for the GL MT version, P888,000 for the GL AT model and P978,000 for the top-of-line GLX.