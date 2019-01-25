RJ open to more towers but Rio, Poe hit capping

RAMON P. Jacinto, the presidential adviser for ICT, seems to have mellowed in his insistence on limiting to two the number of common tower providers for telecommunication firms in the Philippines, saying that he now agrees to even double the players, as long as there is a cap.

However, even as his position on the matter changed abruptly—right after a Senate hearing on Thursday—Information Secretary Eliseo M. Rio Jr. believes that putting a cap on the number of players does not make sense.

“I agree to increasing it as long as there is a cap for the first four years. It could be more than two, but not everyone can build. I might be agreeable to four, just like in Bangladesh,” Jacinto said in a chance interview.

He noted that telcos should still be barred from building their own infrastructure—unless the tower companies declined to build infrastructure in a certain area—as the “problem on the lack of tower infrastructure stems from them.”

Rio, however, failed to see Jacinto’s point, questioning how a cap could help the market improve.

“Why put a cap on the number of players, when the global practice is an open market? No regulatory body has ever put a cap on tower companies,” he said.

Rio added that opening the market to more players will help the whole industry as a whole, as this could lead to lower prices, translating to savings for both the telcos and even consumers, down the line.

‘Suspect’ policy gap

Sen. Grace Poe, who chairs the Public Services committee, supported Rio’s idea of opening up the market, saying that Jacinto’s two-tower company policy does not make sense on an industry perspective.

“What is ironic is, while were rushing the deployment of more towers, we are trying to limit the number of players to two. It’s quite suspect,” she said.

Globe Legal Counsel Froilan M. Castelo noted that his group is supportive of Rio’s vision of having many tower companies in the country.

“We want a multiplayer environment,” he said.

Rio noted that the proposed policy of Jacinto will never come to light — at least not during his watch as the chief of the ICT department. Instead, he is currently implementing a faster way of deployment by signing memorandums of understanding with various tower companies that are known globally.

So far, the government has signed five deals with tower companies, namely, IHS Towers, Edotco, Isoc Infrastructure, iSON Towers and China Energy Equipment.

IHS is the the largest mobile telecommunications infrastructure provider in Africa, Europe and the Middle East by tower count, while Edotco is a Malaysian tower company that also has operations in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Pakistan.

Isoc, on the other hand, is a Filipino company that previously submitted an unsolicited proposal to the ICT department for the development of telco infrastructure across the country, and Singaporean company iSON Towers is a tower player in the Middle East, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Africa.

China Energy has so far committed to invest up to $4.4 billion to build around 50,000 towers in the Philippines.