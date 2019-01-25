Relic of the Heart of Saint Camillus to return to PHL

Last updated on January 25th, 2019 at 05:48 pm

Healthcare workers and the sick will have a chance to venerate one of their patron saints next week with the arrival of the relic heart of St. Camillus de Lellis.

In a press conference, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Commission on Health Care Executive Director Dan Vicente Cancino Jr. disclosed the relic will be in the country from Feb. 2 to March 31.

This is the second time the relic will be brought to the Philippines. The first time was in 2013, when it stayed in the country for less than two weeks.

The relic will be contained in a heart-shaped crystal stored in another glass reliquary.

Upon its arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City, the relic will be brought to the Our Lady of La Paz Parish in Makati City, where it will stay until Feb. 4.

Aside from churches and cathedrals, it would also be brought to the healthcare facilities like the Philippine Heart Center, East Ave. Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, and Lung Center of the Philippines.

The complete schedule could be seen at the official social media channel and website of the Camillians.

Cancino said the locations they picked for the relics are calamity-stricken areas and those location, which have a large concentration of devotees of St. Camillus.

Masses and the sacrament of the anointing of the sick will be held in the selected venues.

A special lane will be dedicated to the sick and persons with disabilities during the veneration.

“The visit of St. Camillus’ heart relic provides a perfect opportunity for all of us to give importance to the humanization of health care in the country, to place our sick brothers and sisters at the center of care and not leave them on the margins, and for all healthcare providers and carers of the sick to renew their dedication and commitment in loving and serving the sick,” Cancino said.

Cebu Auxiliary Bishop and member of the Episcopal Commission on Healthcare member Oscar Florencio urged the faithful to take advantage of the opportunity to venerate the heart relic.

“It is a privilege for us because there is some many who have requested for the relic to be brought to their diocese not only here in the Philippines but all over the Catholic world…this is a grace from God,” Florencio said.