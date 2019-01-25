Provide top care for man’s best friend with ShamPooch

Last updated on January 25th, 2019 at 05:54 pm

Top dogs deserve only the top care, and keeping them well-groomed is part of taking good care of them. Taking the time to bathe and brush their coat not only makes them look great, but also improves their health and well-being.

The leading dog food brand in the country, TopBreed, has launched pet parents’ newest grooming companion, ShamPooch dog bath essential. This dog wash is manufactured by Universal Robina Corporation Agro-Industrial Group (URC-AIG) and co-created with TopBreed ambassador, renowned veterinarian and TV host Dr. Nielsen Donato. Registered with the Bureau of Animal Industry, ShamPooch promises safe and quality bath essentials for your pets.

“With the launch of ShamPooch, we want to continue offer to more quality products for our furry pals,” shared URC-AIG General Manager Vincent Henry Go.

ShamPooch is made from natural ingredients such as madre de cacao and neem extracts which contain antibacterial and antiparasitic properties to prevent ticks and fleas from living in pet’s fur. It also has organic glycerin to moisturize and nourish the skin, and organic keratin to revive and protect dogs’ soft and smooth coat. It even carries a citrusy fresh scent to keep furry friends smelling good all day.

Give your fur babies the top care they deserve with ShamPooch. For more information, follow TopBreed’s official Facebook page (@topbreeddogmeal).