Packagers struggle with ban on plastic

PACKAGERS are struggling to cope with the shifting consumer preference for paper over plastic, but are confident their sales will continue to increase for as long as the economy is driven by consumption.

Joseph Ross S. Jocson, outgoing president of the Packaging Institute of the Philippines, said the growing campaign to ban single-use plastic is posing a challenge to the industry. This, he argued, resulted in several local governments prohibiting the use of plastic bags in supermarkets.

“The challenge is actually with the plastic bag, [as] there are local government units who are banning single use,” Jocson said on the sidelines of the ProPak Philippines 2019 Expo.

The packaging industry apparently took another hit when the government decided to rehabilitate Boracay last year and Manila Bay this month. Packaging—yet again—was faulted for the country’s environmental woes, Jocson lamented.

“Now that there is more [environmental] awareness because of what happened to Boracay and [with] what is happening in Manila Bay, they always look at packaging as a culprit,” he added.

The government, acting on President Duterte’s directive, will begin cleaning up Manila Bay on Sunday.

Establishments surrounding the popular sunset viewing sight were tasked to either connect to sewer lines or put up their own sewerage treatment plant in accordance with environmental laws. Informal settlers residing near the bay will also be relocated in housing sites to be identified by the government.

In spite of the shifting consumer preference, packagers are optimistic their industry will continue to expand, as demand will always be present for as long as the economy is driven by consumption, Jocson argued. Consumption accounts for 70 percent of the economy.

“[Packaging] correlates with population. It correlates with inflation. It correlates with income of the people. When the population grows, the demand for food rises, as well as the need for packaging. The industry keeps on expanding, and it never declined,” the business leader explained. He claimed the global value of packaging now stands at $1 trillion, which he said is proof that the industry remains firm in the face of adversity. Jocson added labels and packs make up at least 20 percent of total cost of every product—it is, therefore, virtually irreplaceable.

“Actually, we see it as the third-largest industry because, as I have said, everything is packaged: from the food we eat to the commodities we purchase in the supermarkets,” he said. Packagers from all over the world on Thursday gathered at Pasay City for the ProPak Philippines 2019 Expo. The three-day business convention intends to present to enterprises the latest innovations on packaging and processing solutions.