Over 1.8 million cast vote in BOL plebiscite

Last updated on January 25th, 2019 at 12:40 am

Over 1.8 million voters participated in the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) plebiscite on Monday.

Citing its unofficial result of the plebiscite, the Commission on Election (Comelec) said this is 85 percent of the over 2.1 million voters in the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), Isabela City in the Basilan province, and Cotabato City.

Around 322,000 qualified voters did not join the activity.

The overall voter turnout for the first part of the plebiscite is higher than the 75 percent target the poll body.

Among the plebiscite participating provinces of ARMM, Maguindanao had the highest voter turnout at 93.35 percent or 608,846 of its 652,244 voters joining the plebiscite.

It was followed by Lanao Del Sur with 92.56 percent of 513,155 of its 554,417 voters casting their votes.

For Basilan, its voter turnout is at 81.98 percent after 156,468 of its 190,861 voters joined the plebiscite, while Sulu with 80.28 percent, when 301,157 of its 375,137 voters participated in the said event.

Tawi-Tawi has the lowest voter turnout with 77.17 percent or only 161,823 of its 209,710 voters participating in thr plebiscite.

Voter turnout in the two non-ARMM areas were also relatively low.

In Isabela City, only 58.70 percent or 41,748 of its 71,124 voters participated in the plebiscite

Cotabato City has the lowest overall voter participation with only 54.22 percent or 61,674 of its 113,751 voters joining the plebiscite.

These results remain unofficial until the National Plebiscite Board of Canvass (NPBOC) completes its national canvassing of the plebiscite results.

On Thursday, the NPBOC finally started its canvassing process.

The second part of the plebiscite will be held on Feb. 6.