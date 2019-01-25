No more Road Board, but will vehicle registration fees rise?

THE Duterte administration was asked to abort plans to increase vehicle registration fees following the abolition of the graft-tainted Road Board.

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto on Thursday said, “Don’t make hike in car registration fees the sequel of Road Board abolition.”

Recto issued the statement after learning about proposals conveyed by Executive officials to members of the Senate and the House of Representatives to increase the rate of what is officially called the Motor Vehicle User’s Charge (MVUC).

Recto reported that one proposal indexes MVUC to inflation, which, he said, means that “it will be raised based on the inflation rates through the years.”

The senator found this to be a “quite heavy imposition” on motor vehicle owners. “Medyo mabigat kasi kung adjusted to inflation, using 2004 as base year, ’yung bayad sa rehistro ng bantam car at SUV ay parehong tataas by 72 percent.”

He added: “Mayroon naman isang pahiwatig na 50 percent ang increase. Mayroong 100 percent ang

increase.”

Recto noted that “these, however, have not moved through the legislative mill for lack of a determined push by the executive and a presidential certification that it is an urgent measure.”

The Senate leader said he found the need to speak up to clarify the matter: “It’s best we raise this now, lest the talking points suddenly morph into, ‘the Road Board has been abolished, and therefore the registration fees for land transportation may now be increased,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Recto reminded policy-makers that “the abolition of the Road Board should not tempt the administration to push through with its plan to raise motor vehicle registration fees, saying “the end” of the road board should not have the raising of car-registration fees as “its sequel.”

As early as two years back, Recto recalled he warned of a “three-strike package” being planned by the then new government to be imposed on motor vehicle owners, including the additional excise tax on fuel, higher taxes on motor vehicles and adjusting the MVUC. “The first two have been effected through the TRAIN law,” he said.

The Senate President Pro Tempore prodded the Duterte administration to consider the possibility of deferring the third imposition in the higher tax package since the gas tax should suffice. “

He estimated that if a vehicle consumes 1 liter per 5 kilometers, a motorist traveling 50 km would be paying a P144 gas tax.

The Duterte administration should be content that P46.25 billion in MVUC collections can now be booked, rightfully, as tax, and they must be reflected as such in revenue reports, he added.

“In fact, by putting this in the General Fund, there should be less pressure in increasing taxes,” Recto added, noting that for 2019, the government projected to collect, through the Land Transportation Office, P13.93B in MVUC.