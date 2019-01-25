‘Implement Juvenile Justice Law before changing MACR’

LAWMAKERS on Thursday said the government should first strongly implement the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006 before asking Congress to pass the bill lowering the minimum age of criminal responsibility (MACR).

Albay Rep. Edcel C. Lagman said the present Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006 must be fully implemented first but with the assurance of adequate funding for non-penal institutions and programs for children in conflict with the law.

“We must not expose children to the adversities of prosecutory and judicial processes just because government has failed to implement the juvenile justice law,” he said.

“Lowering the minimum age of criminal responsibility will not result in lower crime rates. Data show that children commit only 1.72 percent of reported crimes, and most of them are poverty-induced crimes like theft. Poverty is the problem which must be addressed and solved,” he added.

Earlier, Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo admitted that she was pushing for the enactment of the bill even in its original version of a nine-year threshold because it is the priority of President Duterte.

“The House of Representatives is a veritable chamber of regressive legislation after it reduced the minimum age of criminal responsibility from the present 15- to 12-year-old children even as it previously restored the death penalty. These two regressive measures are included in the priority legislative agenda of President Rodrigo Duterte, which he announced at the start of his incumbency,” Lagman said.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on second reading the House Bill 8858 lowering the minimum age of criminal responsibility in the country from 15 years old to 12 years old. The bill is expected to be approved on third and final reading next week.

For his part, Magdalo Rep. Gary C. Alejano said Arroyo cannot escape her responsibility by placing all the blame on the President.

“As a representative of the people, she cannot possibly ignore the fact that whatever fate befalls this country and its people is a fate which she will be held accountable for,” he said.

“I gently remind Speaker Arroyo that, as a coequal branch of the Executive Department, Congress is not the president’s rubber stamp. We must maintain our independence so we can protect the welfare of the people, especially the weak and underprivileged.

And though we may be called the Lower House, we are certainly not moral pygmies, but rather principled giants in the fight for the rights of the powerless and the voiceless,” he added.

Anti-child abuse

Meanwhile, Lagman said even at the reduced age of 12 as the threshold, the House Bill remains to be anti-child.

“Neuroscientific research documents that the brains of children do not fully develop until their early 20s. Consequently, children between the ages of 12 and 15 do not have complete faculties for discernment to make them criminally culpable,” he said.

“If children in this age bracket cannot vote, run for Sangguniang Kabataan positions, get married or secure a driver’s license, then why expose them to be confined, detained, jailed and charged with a crime?” he asked.

For his part, Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani T. Zarate said that “lowering the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 15 years old to 12 years old will still not only gravely hurt but even harshly punish the children in the name of crime suppression and reduction.”

“You don’t help victimized and marginalized children by branding them as criminals and limiting their options while growing up. This vile and callous retreat is in fact a clear indictment of the government’s failure until now to protect and advance the rights of our children, particularly those coming from the poor majority of our society. No less, this is still anti-poor and anti-child,” Zarate said.

Oriental Mindoro Rep. Doy C. Leachon, the chairman of the House Committee on Justice, clarified the measure would not detain children.

He also said children will not be mixed with criminals as children in conflict with law are going to be placed in Bahay Pag-Asa for reformation, and supervision over them will be transferred to the DSWD from the local government.

He explained that the measure is “not anti-poor” and “not ruthless legislation,” but a “pro-children legislative measure,” as the bill provides for the confidentiality of records.

‘Factory of criminals’

Earlier, Senior Deputy Minority Leader and Buhay Party-list Rep. Lito Atienza denounced the proposed lowering to 9 years old, calling it, “a product of obviously disoriented minds.”

Atienza cited “conflicting statements,” with Leachon “saying he is proposing this law because children in conflict with the law are actually increasing in number.” This, while the police say the incidence of children becoming involved in crime is declining, he said.

According to Atienza, “The issue here is that 9 years old do not have their own minds yet…Do you want your child who just happens to be involved in a wrongdoing, in a delinquency case, to be considered a criminal? Would you allow that in your own conscience and your own duties as parents? I appeal to my colleagues who are also parents and grandparents—let us not jeopardize our children’s future.”

Atienza pointed out that right now, the government cannot even implement RA 9344, the original law which provides for the 15 years’ minimum age of criminal responsibility. “We have not started construction of the so-called reformatory “bahay pag-asa’s” and houses to detain 15-year-old violators of the law.” The Philippines, he warned, “might end up being a factory of criminals.”