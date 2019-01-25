Hanjin ‘isolated’ case, PHL can still attract FDI–Neda

DESPITE the failure of Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Co.-Philippines (HHIC-Phil) Inc., the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) believes the country can still attract more investors to its shores this year.

In a briefing on Thursday, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said increasing investments would be crucial if the government intends to meet its 7 to 8 percent full-year growth target this year.

The President’s economic team said they are pushing for legislation, such as the amendment of the Foreign Investment Act, the Retail Trade Act and the Public Service Act, to boost investments in 2019.

“No, it will not deter investors from coming to the Philippines. I think Hanjin is an isolated case. There are no other major investments that went sour like that. I guess financially healthy companies should have no problem coming here,” Pernia told the BusinessMirror in a phone interview on Thursday.

Pernia said factors beyond the control of the government may have led to Hanjin’s woes. He said, however, that Hanjin cannot blame the global shipbuilding/logistics environment given that another shipbuilder in the Philippines is doing well.

He said Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu) Inc. in Balamban, Cebu, is “doing very well” despite some experts saying Hanjin failed due to a slowdown in shipbuilding activities globally.

Local economists such as former Socio-economic Planning Secretary Romulo L. Neri, Ateneo Center for Economic Research and Development Director Alvin P. Ang and private economist Calixto Chikimaco all agreed with Pernia that Hanjin was an isolated case.

They all pointed out that Hanjin’s troubles were not caused by Philippine-related factors such as the current business environment. These were mainly due to financial mistakes, Chikiamco said.

“Hanjin’s problems have nothing to do with Philippine factors but more due to a decline in global demand for shipping and to Trump’s trade war,” Neri also said.

Poor subcontracting

However, labor economist Rene Ofreneo said he could already sense Hanjin’s troubles as far back as three years ago when news about the number of its subcontractors came out.

Ofreneo said Hanjin’s poor subcontracting practices and human-resource management was an indicator that the company “would not last long” in the Philippines.

“This is the reason I would also say that cheap labor can be expensive in the long run. Because they committed quality [and] productivity, but you cannot do that by underpaying [employees] and by not complying with standards,” Ofreneo told the BusinessMirror.

Neda Undersecretary for Planning and Policy Rosemarie G. Edillon said this is why the government is focusing on the affected Hanjin workers.

Edillon told reporters that Hanjin workers must be taken care of. She said there are about 2,000 to 3,000 workers who were left after the beleaguered shipbuilder started scaling down its work force last year.

She added that in terms of the economic damage to Subic or the region, the failure of Hanjin would not have a significant impact on the local economy.

“Actually, there are no details yet on how to really go forward but in terms of priority objectives, the first priority will be the workers,” Edillon said.

Public Services Act

Meanwhile, Chikiamco said in order to make the Philippines an attractive investment destination for businesses, laws such as the Public Services Act must be amended.

Ang cited efforts to improve the business climate such as implementing measures that would promote ease of doing business in the country.

He added that the government must also prioritize the drafting of the implementing rules and regulations for the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007. Ang said that, to this day, no IRR has been passed for the Arta.

Ofreneo said a lot of factors can spell success or doom for prospective investors. But the Philippines has many advantages such as a large market size that will convince businesses that the country is a good place to invest in.

Nonetheless, he said, Hanjin may have a negative impact in terms of convincing some investors. But when they investigate the causes of Hanjin’s troubles, they will find out that there are other factors at play, primarily the poor labor standards in the shipyard.

Focus on incentives

Ofreneo said the primary focus is to improve the country’s business climate, including discussions on incentives.

These discussions are now being highlighted due to the Tax Reform for Attracting Better and High-Quality Opportunities (Trabaho) bill now pending in Congress.

European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines Executive Director Florian Gottein earlier said that removing incentives under the Trabaho bill will be counterproductive for the economy.

However, Ang said this is the primary concern when it comes to the Trabaho—proper and efficient communication between the government and investors.

“That one [Trabaho bill] needs a good clarification and communication from the government. That refers to rationalization and not removal so it’s a matter of explaining,” Ang said.

Apart from these, Pernia said efforts to increase investments this year also hinge on the creation of the entity arising from the Bangsamoro Organic Law. The government is still in the process of completing the plebiscite for the BOL, the second of which will be done in February 6. Pernia said the BOL will open Mindanao to investors and will increase Southern Philippines’s contribution to the country’s economic growth. However, he said, he could not yet say how well BOL can improve Mindanao’s economy or how much investments can come in after the plebiscite.