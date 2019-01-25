Data gaps spur Cotabato COC audit

MARRED by the alleged inaccuracies in its entries, the certificate of canvass (COC) for Cotabato City will now undergo auditing from the National Plebiscite Board of Canvassing (NPBOC).

In its session on Thursday, the NPBOC officially started the national canvassing of the Bangsamoro Organic Law plebiscite with the COC of Cotabato City.

However, it has yet to declare the official results for Cotabato City after some of the members of the NPBOC—Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioners Luie Tito F. Guia and Rowena V. Guanzon—questioned the apparent discrepancies in the COC figures.

Inconsistent figures

Guia asked why the COC contained registered voters of only 39,027—lower than the actual 113,751 registered voters in the city.

Guanzon noted the 24,994 No votes in the Certificate of Candidacy does not match the 22,507 No votes in the Summary of Votes.

“If this is the [case], then you are lacking around 2,400 votes,” Guanzon said.

Acting Cotabato City Election Rommel Rama attributed the so-called discrepancies to the errors committed by the Plebiscite Committees in their entries.

“During the canvassing your honor, we witnessed some election returns have no entries particularly on the total number of registered voters, voters who actually voted and voters who actually did not vote,” Rama explained.

“The canvassing officers are just adopting whatever figures appear on the election return,” he added.

Suspended canvassing

Comelec and NPBOC Chairman Sheriff M. Abas ordered their Tabulation and Auditing Committee to audit the COCs and SOVs from Cotabato City to ensure all of the inaccuracies are addressed.

The NPBOC has yet to receive any petitions from Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi.

Guiani-Sayadi earlier said she will file a complaint over the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s alleged intimidation of plebiscite voters.

After concluding its canvassing for Cotabato City, the NPBOC immediately suspended its session, to be reconvened on 2 p.m. of Friday.

Among the COCs expected to be canvassed during the sessions are those from the Isabela City and from the province of Basilan, which both arrived late afternoon on Thursday.