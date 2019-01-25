B.S.P. seen to junk tightening stance as growth slows in 2018

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is likely to abandon its tightening cycle and move to a more accommodative monetary-policy stance for this year, after the Philippine economy registered a slower growth rate for 2018.

Following the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) announcement of a growth slowdown for the Philippines last year, economists weighed in on the Central Bank’s next move in relation to the expansion print and agreed that the BSP is likely done raising its rates for the time being.

In 2018, the Monetary Board moved for higher rates in the country as the growth of consumer prices started to accelerate. The rate hikes piled up to a total 175 basis points for the entire year alone.

Earlier this month, the highlights of the most recent Monetary Board meeting of the BSP showed the country’s economic growth played a major role in the latest decision on December 13 to keep rates unchanged.

“The Philippine business cycle— measured as the trend cycle of growth rate for industry and services—eased for the third consecutive quarter in the third quarter of 2018, but remained above the long-term growth trend,” the meeting highlights read, as discussed by the MB members last month.

The PSA on Thursday announced that the country grew at 6.2 percent in 2018, its slowest pace since 2015. Fourth-quarter growth settled at 6.1 percent.

ING Bank Manila economist Nicholas Mapa said the Central Bank’s theme for this year will be that of cutting rates and slashing reserve requirements to support growth.

This projection is a stark contrast to what the BSP did in 2018, when it aggressively hiked its rates in back-to-back meetings to pull down the then stubbornly rising inflation.

“With the inflation specter nipped for the time being, the BSP will likely unload a string of easing measures to help buttress growth closer to the administration’s growth target of 7 to 8 percent,” Mapa said.

“With liquidity conditions still relatively tight and the Governor’s pledge to slash reserve requirements [RRR] to single digits by the end of his term, we can see the BSP slashing RRR further in the first quarter followed by a possible policy rate cut in the second quarter to help bolster growth for the second half of the year,” the economist added.

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) lead economist Emilio Neri Jr., also vouched for a possible cut in the banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for 2019, but said the BSP will not likely cut its main policy rates or the so-called reverse repurchase (RRP) rates soon. Neri also said the Central Bank will likely use its other monetary-policy tools to move to a more accommodative stance this year.

“After just hiking its policy rate by nearly 200 basis points, the BSP will likely pick low-hanging fruits before considering reversing its course on the RRP. To alleviate the liquidity challenges faced by the financial system, the BSP will likely prioritize cutting the RRR by 2 percentage points or more in 2019 over a policy rate cut,” Neri said.

“The other lower-hanging fruit the BSP will likely pick over a sudden RRP cut is non-sterilized purchases of foreign currencies in the spot foreign-exchange market. By keeping its policy rate attractive to portfolio flows, the BSP will not only be able to replenish its international reserves but can infuse much-needed liquidity in the funds market,” he added.

Meanwhile, local markets showed mixed movement during the day’s trade after the announcement of the country’s slower growth rate.