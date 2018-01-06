2017 average inflation settled at 3.2%

The pace of growth in the overall prices of key commodities in the country remained steady at the tailend of 2017, putting confidence on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’s (BSP) inflation track in the medium term.

On Friday the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced that the country’s December inflation hit 3.3 percent, steady from the previous month.

The December inflation is, however, an acceleration from the 2.6 percent in the same month in 2016.

It brought the average inflation for the entire 2017 at 3.2 percent—well within the government’s target range of 2 percent to 4 percent.

The resulting headline inflation rate last December, according to the PSA, was brought about by mixed movements in the annual growths among the commodity groups.

“Higher annual mark-ups were posted in the indices of the following commodity groups: food and nonalcoholic beverages [at 3.5 percent]; alcoholic beverages and tobacco [at 6.4 percent]; furnishing, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house [at 1.9 percent]; and restaurant and miscellaneous goods and services [at 3 percent],” the PSA said in a statement.

“Annual inflation in the rest of the commodity groups either decelerated or remained at their previous month’s rates,” it added.

Although the average inflation rate for the entire 2017 at 3.2 percent was significantly higher compared to the 12-month average in 2016 at 1.8 percent, it was still within the BSP’s target, dispelling concerns of an excessively high inflation, as earlier raised.

Economists and analysts in early-2017 raised concerns over the country’s inflation track, saying it might hit the ceiling—or near the ceiling—of the target toward the end of the year if the BSP does not hike rates during the year.

The Central Bank has, however, remained reluctant to move its key rates, keeping all monetary policy unchanged for the entire 2017.

In a statement following the December 2017 inflation announcement, BSP Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. said they expect inflation to remain manageable over the policy horizon as inflation settled within their target.

“Meanwhile, inflation is projected to settle above the midpoint of the target range for 2018 to 2019. Robust domestic economic activity, ample liquidity and well-anchored inflation expectations continue to support within-target inflation,” Espenilla said.

“Looking ahead, the BSP will remain vigilant against any risks to the inflation outlook to ensure that the monetary-policy stance remains consistent with the mandate of maintaining price stability conducive to economic growth,” he added.

In its last monetary-policy meeting, the BSP said it sees inflation hitting 3.4 percent, before going back to 3.2 percent in 2019.

Risks to the outlook, meanwhile, remain tilted to the upside for this year, according to the Central Bank, as higher inflation pressures from the approved tax-reform program is expected. This is to be tempered by the proposed reforms in rice importation down the line.