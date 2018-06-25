2 rate hikes not enough vs inflation–BMI Research

TWO rate hikes are not enough to put a sudden brake on inflationary pressures for the country this year, according to international think tank BMI Research.

In its latest commentary on the Philippine rate hike, BMI Research—a Fitch Group subsidiary—said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will be inclined to move its monetary-policy rates further upward before the year ends, to put a cap not only on inflation but also to safeguard the stability of the peso.

Economists have since shared mixed views on the upcoming moves of the BSP, after the Central Bank pulled the trigger anew on Wednesday for a back-to-back rate hike of 25 basis points. This puts the main policy rate of the BSP at 4 percent.

Most recently, international banking giant HSBC said they do not expect the BSP to pull out another rate hike within the year, citing easing inflationary pressures down the line.

However, BMI Research argued that the BSP needs one more rate hike before the year ends.

“We believe that the BSP will likely be compelled to hike interest rates further in the coming months to support the peso, as the US Federal Reserve is likely to continue its interest rate normalization path, which will likely entail one more 25 basis point hike this year and three more in 2019,” BMI Research said.

BMI Research also said the two rate hikes are not enough to dampen inflationary pressures for this year.

“Indeed, core inflation has also been rising steadily to 3.6 percent year-on-year in May, from 3.5 percent year-on-year in April and 3.4 percent year-on-year in March, and we are not convinced that the BSP’s 50-basis point rate hike so far would do enough to dampen aggregate demand,” BMI Research said.

“We have revised up our forecast for headline inflation to average 4.5 percent in 2018, from 4 percent previously, but note that this is contingent upon the BSP continuing its rate hiking cycle,” it added.

BSP officials on Wednesday said inflation expectations were slightly lowered to cover for the slower-than-expected inflation in May—bringing forecasts to 4.5 percent from 4.6 percent for 2018, and 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent for 2019.

The BSP took a firm forward guidance to the table in its last monetary-policy meeting, saying it is prepared to take further action even after having pulled the trigger for two consecutive meetings this year.

In particular, BSP Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. ended his post-policy meeting statement saying: “The BSP is prepared to take further policy action as needed to achieve its price and financial stability objectives.”

The BSP is scheduled to meet again on August 9 for the next monetary-policy setting meeting, the fifth for the year.