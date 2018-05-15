Vision Express Launches the Ray-Ban Scuderia Ferrari Collection

Vision Express, the country’s premiere provider of the highest quality optical products and proponent of the 7-step eye exam, exclusively brings the Ray-Ban Scuderia Ferrari to the Philippines. As purveyors of style, Vision Express and Eye Society, distinctively distributes the extensive selection of the 2018 Limited Editions and Worn By Drivers eyewear line from the Ray-Ban Scuderia Ferrari collection.

In a feat that only the greats can pull off – Ray-Ban, the iconoclastic brand symbol of coolness teams up with Italian luxury sports brand, Ferrari – to design an extensive range of sunglasses for the Formula One Scuderia Ferrari Team. This partnership ascertains the strong relationship of the two brands, both well on their way to owning the roads in style. The Ray-Ban Scuderia Ferrari Collection was launched with an impact video featuring Formula One superstars, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen wearing the finely-crafted variations from the collection highlighting the iconic Ray-Ban and Ferrari shade of red. The new eyewear line is a fine addition to the active selection of the Scuderia Ferrari merchandise line.

The Scuderia Ferrari merchandise was conceptualized primarily for drivers. The Worn By Drivers collection exhibited a three-fold approach of form, function and fashion, catering to fans of specialist products and genuine seekers of functional and active eyewear. Each design is exquisitely-crafted to suit the needs of the driver on-track and off-track while boosting an activated take on the classic Ray-Ban silhouettes in fine grey and red duo-tone finish. The 2018 Limited Edition selection explicitly embodies the edgy, authentic and iconoclastic coolness of Ray-Ban, as form and fashion takes center highlighting the Ray-Ban and Ferrari logos in the elevated frame styles that are remarkably Ray-Ban.

In your pursuit of a life well-lived, drive and vision matters. The Ray Ban Scuderia Ferrari collection is the translation of these desires. Make a stop at Vision Express and Eye Society to get your hands on this exclusive high street collaboration impeccably crafted for the go-getter in you!

Champion the roads in Ray Ban Scuderia Ferrari.