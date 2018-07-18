116 Luzon barangays still flooded, NDRRMC braces for ‘Inday’

ALTHOUGH flooding has subsided in some areas in Luzon, including some parts of Metro Manila, at least 116 barangays or areas remained under water on Wednesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has reported.

The NDRRMC reported the widespread flooding even as the government prepares for the effects of the earlier reported low pressure area that has already developed into a tropical depression and is now named “Inday.”

State weather forecasters warned that Inday may aggravate the conditions in the 116 barangays in the provinces of Bataan, Zambales, Bulacan, Cavite, Occidental Mindoro and even in Metro Manila, which all remain inundated.

The flooding was borne by the persistent southwest monsoon that brought incessant rains over the past days in Luzon, Western Visayas and even in some parts of Mindanao.

The NDRRMC said that Metro Manila, Ilocos region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and even provinces in Region 4B should expect monsoon rains to continue.

The flooding and the prevailing weather condition has forced at least 142 cities and municipalities in Central and Southern Luzon and even in the National Capital Region (NCR) to suspend classes in all levels.

Based on the 8 a.m. report of the NDRRRMC, the flooding affected at least 2,401 families or 7, 949 persons in Regions 3, 4 and 5 and in the NCR.

A total of 482 passengers were also stranded in various ports in Palawan, Camarines Sur, Batangas and in Occidental Mindoro.

At least 23 houses were also partially damaged in Central Luzon, while four houses were totally damaged in Belison, Antique, due to a coastal erosion that was spawned by strong waves.

Court work suspended

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday ordered a suspension of work in all courts in the National Capital Judicial Region (NCJR) anew due to bad weather.

In an advisory issued through the Public Information Office headed by lawyer Theodore Te, the SC said also covered by the suspension of work order were the SC, Sandiganbayan, Court of Appeals and Court of Tax Appeals.

Acting Chief Justice Antonio T. Carpio, meanwhile, said the suspension of work in areas outside the NCJR is left to the discretion of their executive judges.

Carpio also ordered the suspension of work for employees of the SC from noon of Tuesday due to inclement weather brought about by the southwest monsoon, which was being aggravated by tropical depression Henry.