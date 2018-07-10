11 world-class endurance racers vie in Cebu Ironman

ELEVEN of the planet’s top endurance racers, including three world champions and three Asia-Pacific (Aspac) titlists, gear up for another grueling test of physical strength and mental toughness in the Ironman 70.3 Philippines Asia-Pacific Championship firing off August 5 in Cebu City.

Tim Reed, the 2016 world champion, banners the elite cast of bidders that includes three-time world titlist Craig Alexander, and former Xterra world champion Mauricio Mendez, all primed up for the 1.9-km swim/90-km bike/21.2-km run event at Ironman 70.3 Philippines home since 2012—the Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa in Lapu Lapu City.

Put up by title sponsor Aguila Energy Drink and Regent Food Corp., the event also features former Ironman Aspac winners Tim van Berkel, Josh Amberger and Braden Currie, along with former Ironman South American winner Brent McMahon.

“This is going to be one Ironman worth watching for. Putting up this elite cast is enough to generate interest and at the same time motivate these ace triathletes to strive for more and get the championship,” said Wilfred Steven Uytengsu, founder of the organizing Sunrise Events Inc. which incidentally marks its 10 years of staging Ironman races in the country.

While a down-to-the-wire finish looms in the men’s side, the battle for the women’s tiara is also expected to be keen with Radka Kahlefeldt, winner of this year’s Ironman 70.3 Davao, bracing for a spirited battle against four-time Philippine champion Caroline Steffen, 2016 Ironman Busan winner Amelia Watkinson and former Ironman Australia titlist Beth McKenzie.

Meanwhile, organizers expect a record field of 2,700 from over 51 countries, including the sport’s emerging stars, to descend on Cebu for the blue-ribbon event, which also boasts of the one biggest and most complete triathlon expos to date.

All finishers will receive podium trophies and medals designed and hand made by world class Cebuano designer Kenneth Cobonpue.