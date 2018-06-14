10 Ways to have an extra special Father’s Day

When it comes to gift giving and celebrations nothing can be more difficult than preparing for a surprise for Father’s Day. After all, what else can you give to a person who has the means to thoughtfully provide for all of your family’s needs day in and day out? Of course there’s nothing wrong with giving the ubiquitous tie, money clip or wallet but if you really want your dad to have an extra special day, then it’s time to plan activities or presents that he will truly enjoy.

Let him indulge in a little “me” time

Dads have some of the busiest schedules. They juggle work and family time, and are left with almost zero time for themselves. This Father’s Day, deliberately give them a day off. Keep the kids preoccupied with tasks or playthings so dad can focus on things that will make him relax and enjoy like watching his favorite game or series, uninterrupted time online, or even a quick jog outdoors.

Spend the day playing his favorite sport

Father’s love to share their interests with their family. Whether it’s a sport like running or football to restoring vintage cars or collecting vintage LPs, dads feel a special bond with their families when they have a shared interest. Spend the day on the field and talking shop and techniques so the entire family can improve their game. A visit to a sport shop afterwards is also a fun way to cap a tiring yet fulfilling game. Athletic dads who love football for instance, will enjoy a trip with the entire family to a specialty store like Nike Bootcamp where they can try on the latest football boots and cleats, or buy an extra pair of pro gloves and shin guards. To him, it will seem like outfitting an entire team.

Let him live out a dream

Let’s admit it, guys, father’s included, have a thing for driving. For dads who secretly dream of riding of into the sunset on a two-wheeled muscle machine, they can now live out their fantasy by enrolling in the Ducati Riding Experience (DRE). Drop by the Ducati shop at the Commercenter to book a class where they will be trained by Ducati Certified Instructors. Not only will they brush up on their motorcycle riding skills, dads will get a DRE kit, certificate, practical session, and of course hours of riding time on a Ducati motorcycle! Sweet! If you want to make your pop’s day even sweeter, get him an accessory or two which can serve as a memento.

Support his hobbies

If you’re father is more of a cyclist than a biker, a trip to Epic Cyle at the Commercenter might just be the highlight of your dad’s day. From performance footwear, helmets, handle bars and frames, the store has everything a hard core cycling enthusiast needs for a perfect ride. Be ready to while away some time as its easy to get enthralled with all that gear.

Give time to play with his “toys”

It wouldn’t be surprising if your dad spent considerable time tuning or jazzing up his car when he still had spare time in his hands. This Father’s Day let him spend time doing what he used to do over the weekends – taking care of his second “baby,” his car. To top it off, literally gift him with a new set of Bridgestone wheels like another set of passenger tires, new wet tires for the rainy season or a 4×4 set for off-road adventures.

Send him to boot camp

All father’s wear different hats. Some are even serious athletes or weekend warriors. These sporty dads now have a chance to up their game by joining a high performance sports program that can help them reach their full potential. Enroll your dad into a Sports or Performance Training Program at Focus Athletics to help him achieve his fitness goals faster. Or better yet, tag along and be his workout buddy so you can bond and encourage each other over drills and exercises.

Encourage him to relax, refresh and recharge

For the dad who needs rest and relaxation, a chance to unwind at the Commercenter’s Centro Holistico might just be the thing. The wellness center offers acupuncture, IV Nutrient Therapy, detox, lymphatic dry brushing and other programs that can soothe the senses.

Zone out with a little screen time

Who doesn’t enjoy a little screen time? With the Commercenter’s spacious and luxurious cinema, dads will surely be able to focus and lose themselves in whatever film they’re watching.

Let him feast like a king

After a fun-filled and eventful father’s day weekend, treat dad to steak and more steak at the Black Pig. If he’s into burgers, he can dive into the pork belly sandwich which is just as satisfying.

Cap off the day with a toast

To cap off the day, throw a toast to dad and tell him how much you appreciate him with a premium bottle of wine from Bacchus wines. If he’s more into hard drinks, give him a cognac or a whiskey to let him feel valued.

Throwing a memorable Father’s Day celebration doesn’t have to be that difficult. As long as each activity is centered on your dad’s enjoyment and demonstrates how much you appreciate him, it will sure be a celebration that he will treasure throughout the years. Drop by the Comercenter in Alabang this Father’s Day weekend to show your dad how much you care.