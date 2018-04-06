10 months after DOJ directive, retired police pensions still deducted by PNP

In recent times, many Philippine National Police (PNP) retirees have had the unfortunate experience of opening their pension accounts only to discover that the PNP and its accredited loan providers have deducted a significant amount from their pensions.

Nearly all savings and loan associations (SLAs) and multipurpose cooperatives (MPCs) accredited by the PNP collect their loan amortizations through the PNP’s automatic deduction system. Privately owned entities, such as the SLAs and MPCs, use the PNP’s auto-deduct system to collect monthly loan payments from thousands of PNP borrowers (members and retirees) all over the Philippines. Only after the automatic deduction does the PNP member or retiree gain access to the remaining cash balance.

Despite a June 2017 opinion penned by the Department of Justice (DOJ) prohibiting automatic pension deductions of loan payments by PNP retirees, the practice is still being implemented by the PNP to the benefit of accreditted loan providers. The DOJ opinion emphasized that government agencies, such as the PNP, should not be used as loan-collecting agencies for the benefit of private entities. It also reinstates the long-standing rule observed by the PNP prior to 2014— that PNP retirees’ pensions should not be subject to automatic deduction.

At present, there are at least nine MPCs catering to PNP uniformed and non-uniformed personnel in Camp Crame, with six of them currently being investigated by the PNP Directorate for Comptrollership and the PNP Finance Service for alleged conflict of interest. Certain SLAs have also received complaints for instances of misuse of the automatic deduction system in relation to PNP retirees.

Affected retirees have strongly assailed automatic deductions, saying that, while the practice provides collecting efficiency for loan lenders, it cuts off a PNP retiree’s ability to maintain a living wage to support themselves or their families. For retirees who rely solely on their pension, this often has serious and life-changing consequences.

Due to a number of retirees complaining about the excessive interest rates and automatic deductions, National Police Chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa has assailed the practice of automatic deduction and has recommended that loan providers and their borrowers should deal directly, rather than use the PNP finance services, for questionable loan collections. Following this directive, the PNP chief, likewise, instructed the PNP Committee on Accreditation and Automatic Deduction to continuously conduct the inventory of PNP personnel’s complaints and urged the committee to draft a working solution.

Dela Rosa further assured that the PNP will impose appropriate sanctions against financial institutions that engage in “loan sharking” activities, as well as those that take advantage of the PNP Finance Service’s computerized system to collect exorbitant payment from their debtors. “I am reiterating my instruction to all PNP unit commanders to look upon the welfare of their personnel and ensure that no PNP personnel will be aggrieved by these loan sharks,” he underscored.